Knockout! Watch 49ers mascot step to Nate Diaz, get floored with a single punch

By Jesse Holland
Pour one out for Sourdough Sam.

The San Francisco 49ers mascot was laid out by former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, who clobbered Clementine’s successor with a single blow. Diaz also walked away with Sam’s championship title, which is far more glamorous than Jorge Masvidal’s “BMF” belt.

Diaz is enjoying life after UFC, which ended earlier this month with a victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. The Stockton slapper completed the final fight on his Endeavor contract and will try his hand at boxing at some point later this year, or perhaps early 2023.

“Nate Diaz you coming over to boxing I will give yo ass everything you looking for,” boxer Adrien Broner wrote on social media.

Diaz, 37, will sit tight until his exclusive negotiating period expires but in the interim, there is probably work to be done behind the scenes for his upstart “Real Fight” promotion, which may or may not have big furry mascots for your punching pleasure.

