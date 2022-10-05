Kevin Holland ends fake retirement, battles Stephen Thompson in UFC Orlando main event

That was fast.

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland is coming out of his short-lived retirement to battle former 170-pound title challenger Stephen Thompson in the UFC Orlando main event, set for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Holland (23-8, 1 NC) quit the game after a demoralizing loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas, but it appears the promotion was able to lure him back into action by pairing him off against Thompson.

Two fighters who loathe wrestling.

Thompson (16-6-1) is coming off consecutive losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad but has not competed since last December. “Wonderboy” turns 40 in February but insists retirement is not an option at this stage of his career.

UFC Orlando will also feature the welterweight showdown between Rafael dos Anjos and Bryan Barberena. Elsewhere on the card, Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson collide at welterweight while Clay Guida and Scott Holtzman throw leather at 155 pounds.

Expect more UFC Orlando fight card announcements in the coming weeks.