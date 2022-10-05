 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz predicts ‘rude awakening’ for Jake Paul in Anderson Silva boxing match

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
Jake Paul v Anderson Silva - Press Conference Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.

His upcoming battle versus Anderson Silva, however, is a major risk. It’s a clear-cut step up in competition: Silva is a massively talented striker, and unlike past opponents, he’s also a Middleweight. Even if the Brazilian’s best years are behind him, he’s still a major threat to Paul’s undefeated record.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz knows firsthand about Silva’s boxing skills. “The Spider” spanked Ortiz in less than a round, quickly ending their match in effortless fashion. As such, Ortiz predicts a quick victory for Silva.

“I know he’s coming up on a fight now against Jake Paul,” Ortiz said on Paddy Pimblett’s “Chattin Pony Podcast” (via MMAJunkie). “I don’t think Jake Paul’s going to make it out of three rounds, and that’s my opinion, but I think it’s going to be a great fight, because I know Jake Paul puts in great work.”

“Jake Paul thinks him being 47 is going to make a difference? He’s gonna be in for a rude awakening,” Ortiz added. “One thing about Anderson, he takes this sport very seriously. He takes it as a martial arts.”

We’ll find out on October 29.

Insomnia

Song Yadong seems to have taken his loss to Cory Sandhagen in stride.

Win or lose, Chase Sherman can be counted on to provide a scrap!

I am not saying Armen Petrosyan did or did not lie about this win on his record, but it’s a good idea to at least have a buddy record your fight if you’re battling it out in the middle of nowhere.

Paulo Costa posted some boxing sparring footage. How long till he ends up in the ring?

RIP Antonio Inoki — Bas Rutten said it better than I could.

I’ve picked Jake Paul to win each of his boxing matches so far, but I agree with Tito: “The Problem Child” is in trouble.

A collection of MMA art!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Rear uppercut into spinning hook kick is not a combination I’ve ever seen before, but hot damn!

This just looks so, so painful.

Random Land

A sky bike!

Midnight Music: Alt. rock, 1993

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania