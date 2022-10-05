Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.

His upcoming battle versus Anderson Silva, however, is a major risk. It’s a clear-cut step up in competition: Silva is a massively talented striker, and unlike past opponents, he’s also a Middleweight. Even if the Brazilian’s best years are behind him, he’s still a major threat to Paul’s undefeated record.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz knows firsthand about Silva’s boxing skills. “The Spider” spanked Ortiz in less than a round, quickly ending their match in effortless fashion. As such, Ortiz predicts a quick victory for Silva.

“I know he’s coming up on a fight now against Jake Paul,” Ortiz said on Paddy Pimblett’s “Chattin Pony Podcast” (via MMAJunkie). “I don’t think Jake Paul’s going to make it out of three rounds, and that’s my opinion, but I think it’s going to be a great fight, because I know Jake Paul puts in great work.”

“Jake Paul thinks him being 47 is going to make a difference? He’s gonna be in for a rude awakening,” Ortiz added. “One thing about Anderson, he takes this sport very seriously. He takes it as a martial arts.”

We’ll find out on October 29.

Insomnia

Song Yadong seems to have taken his loss to Cory Sandhagen in stride.

Win or lose, Chase Sherman can be counted on to provide a scrap!

I am not saying Armen Petrosyan did or did not lie about this win on his record, but it’s a good idea to at least have a buddy record your fight if you’re battling it out in the middle of nowhere.

Brief Fight Finder update on #UFC fighter Armen Petrosyan: The Sherdog Fight Finder team has concluded its investigation into his Colosseum MMA 22 match against Alexander Zemlyakov in 2021. The record listed that he won by TKO in 15 seconds. 1/4 — Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) October 2, 2022

No video exists of this fight. No footage, no photographs, nothing. The organization listed the “result” on its Instagram, but the fight was not billed on any of its fight posters, and the video listings on its YT channel omit that fight. Full event video shows no Petrosyan. 2/4 — Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) October 2, 2022

Fight Finder established contact with Colosseum MMA directly, who confirmed that UFC fighter Armen Petrosyan has never fought under its banner. This fake fight has been removed from his professional record as a result, dropping his W/L tally to 6-2. 3/4 — Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) October 2, 2022

Had Petrosyan fought for Colosseum, it would have been a big get for that org, snagging a former WCSA champion and AMC title challenger. It would have been publicized. There was no bounce-back Colosseum fight for Petrosyan before getting the call to #DWCS after all. 4/4 — Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) October 2, 2022

Paulo Costa posted some boxing sparring footage. How long till he ends up in the ring?

RIP Antonio Inoki — Bas Rutten said it better than I could.

I’ve picked Jake Paul to win each of his boxing matches so far, but I agree with Tito: “The Problem Child” is in trouble.

A collection of MMA art!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Rear uppercut into spinning hook kick is not a combination I’ve ever seen before, but hot damn!

Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev does it again. Takes out Elismar Lima with a spinning hook kick in just 28 seconds #ACA146 pic.twitter.com/pIPN1csUxF — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 4, 2022

This just looks so, so painful.

