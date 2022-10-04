Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna set to battle at UFC Vegas 66

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) final event of the year is stacking up nicely.

MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin confirmed with sources today (Tues., Oct. 4, 2022) that a clash between Strawweight prospects, Cheyanne Vlismas and Cory McKenna, will go down at UFC Vegas 66 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 17, 2022.

Vlismas will enter the bout having not competed in a full year. Her last victory came via a unanimous decision against Mallory Martin in Dec. 2021, extending her current streak to two straight. Vlismas entered the promotion with a lot of hype and buzz around her name following a strong showing on Contender Series in 2020, defeating Hilarie Rose to earn her contract.

McKenna also entered the promotion as a Contender Series winner, taking out a fellow UFC Strawweight, Vanessa Demopoulos. Wales’ McKenna, 23, is 2-1 since arriving in the Octagon and last scored an impressive Von Flue choke against Miranda Granger in Aug. 2022.

UFC Vegas 66 will be headlined by a top contender bout at Middleweight, pitting Jared Cannonier against Sean Strickland. Both fighters aim to rebound after losing efforts in their respective UFC 276 efforts this past July 2022.

The full Dec. 17, 2022, lineup as it currently stands can be seen here:

185 lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

205 lbs.: Jamal Pogues vs. Tafon Nchukwi

185 lbs.: Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn

135 lbs.: Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson

125 lbs.: Amir Albazi vs. Alex Perez

185 lbs.: Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Albert Duraev

155 lbs.: Damir Ismagulov vs. Arman Tsarukyan

115lbs.: Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna

170lbs.: Michael Morales vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

155lbs.: Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Rafa Garcia