Conor McGregor ‘definitely’ returning at welterweight: ‘I’m excited to put on clinics’

Conor McGregor appears to be leaving the Lightweight division behind him ... for now.

“The Notorious” former Featherweight and Lightweight Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion took to Twitter today (Tues., Oct. 4, 2022) for a brief question and answer session with his fans. Amongst the questions asked was a couple regarding McGregor’s fighting future after recently landing an acting role while sidelined since July 2021.

“Definitely,” McGregor tweeted when asked if he’d compete in the Welterweight division next. “I’m excited to put on clinics. They’ve seen half a page of my dossier. [It will be] the greatest comeback in sports history.”

McGregor currently rides a two-fight skid after back-to-back encounters with one of his multiple rivals, Dustin Poirier. Their trilogy bout ended in a gruesome fashion, seeing McGregor taste defeat via technical knockout at the end of round one after breaking his leg (watch highlights).

The Irishman has been on the mend ever since, but is feeling better than ever.

“Distant memory,” McGregor responded when asked how the leg was feeling. “Masterful surgeons and team. Leg is now a lethal weapon.”

Later this month at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, McGregor’s most recent fighting home continues to move on with the vacant title tilt between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Despite his recent setbacks, the potential for McGregor to jump immediately into a title fight with either victor has been a lingering thought amongst the division. Oliveira, in particular, has been vocal about his desire for the match up.

If it happens, McGregor has his usual confidence to come out on top in an impressive fashion.

“Olly and easily,” McGregor predicted in the Makhachev fight. “I’ve KO’d every Brazilian I’ve fought. I KO Charles too.”