Aspen Ladd jumps to featherweight, signs with PFL for 2023 season

Aspen Ladd is movin’ on up.

The former UFC bantamweight recently signed with PFL MMA and is expected compete in the promotion’s featherweight tournament in 2023, though a grand prize of $1 million has proved to be elusive for several UFC veterans over the last few years.

“I want to thank the Professional Fighters League for giving me the opportunity to continue my career in the PFL SmartCage,” Ladd said in today’s announcement. “I am excited about the PFL’s sport season format where you win and advance based on talent and merit. I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world.”

Ladd consistently struggled to make weight as a UFC bantamweight and was released after her latest scale fail in front of UFC Vegas 60 just a few weeks back. In addition, Ladd is coming off two straight losses and dropped three of her last four contests.

How much of that can be attributed to her grueling weight cuts remains to be seen.