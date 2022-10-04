Mackenzie Dern booted from strawweight Top 5 in latest UFC rankings update

Grappling phenom Mackenzie Dern lost a majority decision to Yan Xiaonan in the UFC Vegas 61 headliner last weekend at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has now dropped two of her last three fights inside the Octagon. As a result, Dern dropped to No. 6 in the strawweight Top 15, trading places with Yan in the latest UFC rankings update.

Yan also climbed two spots on the women’s pound-for-pound ladder.

Elsewhere on the charts, Aspen Ladd and Sara McMann have been removed from the women’s bantamweight rankings after being removed from the promotion altogether. In addition, former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor continues to make his slow and steady descent down the 155-pound list, landing at No. 12 in this week’s update.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Israel Adesanya

3. Charles Oliveira

4. Kamaru Usman

5. Francis Ngannou

6. Leon Edwards

7. Aljamain Sterling

8. Dustin Poirier

9. Deiveson Figueiredo

10. Jiri Prochazka

11. Jon Jones

12. Max Holloway

13. Petr Yan

14. Brandon Moreno

15. Robert Whittaker *NR

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno *Interim Champion

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Kai Kara France

4. Askar Askarov

5. Brandon Royval

6. Alex Perez

7. Matheus Nicolau

8. Matt Schnell

9. Amir Albazi

10. David Dvorak

11. Tim Elliott

12. Manel Kape

13. Su Mudaerji

14. Jeffrey Molina

14. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Merab Dvalishvili

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Marlon Vera

6. Rob Font

7. Dominick Cruz

8. Pedro Munhoz

9. Song Yadong

10. Ricky Simon

11. Frankie Edgar

12. Sean O’Malley

13. Umar Nurmagomedov

14. Adrian Yanez

15. Jack Shore

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Josh Emmett

5. Calvin Kattar

6. (T) Arnold Allen

6. (T) Chan Sung Jung

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Bryce Mitchell

10. Dan Ige

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Edson Barboza

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Ilia Topuria

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Islam Makhachev

5. Michael Chandler

6. Beneil Dariush

7. Rafael Fiziev

8. Rafael dos Anjos

9. Mateusz Gamrot

10. Arman Tsarukyan

11. Damir Ismagulov +1

12. Conor McGregor -1

13. Jalin Turner

14. Dan Hooker

15. Tony Ferguson

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Belal Muhammed

6. Geoff Neal

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Sean Brady

9. Vicente Luque +1

10. Shavkat Rakhmonov +1

11. Jorge Masvidal -2

12. Michael Chiesa

13. Neil Magny

14. Daniel Rodriguez

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Jared Cannonier

3. Marvin Vettori

4. Alex Pereira

5. Derek Brunson

6. Paulo Costa

7. Sean Strickland

8. Jack Hermansson

9. Darren Till

10. Andre Muniz

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Dricus Du Plessis

14. Chris Curtis +1

15. Brad Tavares -1

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jiri Prochazka

1. Glover Teixeira

2. Jan Blachowicz

3. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. Anthony Smith

6. Jamahal Hill

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Paul Craig

10. Nikita Krylov

11. Johnny Walker

12. Ryan Spann

13. Dustin Jacoby

14. Jim Crute

15. Azamat Murzakanov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Tai Tuivasa

5. Sergei Pavlovich

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Derrick Lewis

8. Alexander Volkov

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Chris Daukaus

12. Serghei Spivac

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Blagoy Ivanov

15. Shamil Abdurakhimov -1

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Julianna Pena

4. (T) Carla Esparza

4. (T) Rose Namajunas +1

6. Weili Zhang

7. Jessica Andrade

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Holly Holm

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Ketlen Vieira

12. Yan Xiaonan +2

13. Taila Santos -1

14. Irene Aldana +1

15. Lauren Murphy

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Carla Esparza

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Zhang Weili

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Yan Xiaonan +1

6. Mackenzie Dern -1

7. (T) Tecia Torres

7. (T) Amanda Lemos +1

9. Nina Nunes

10. Amanda Ribas

11. Virna Jandiroba

12. Michelle Waterson

13. Angela Hill

14. Emily Ducote

15. Luana Pinheiro

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Talia Santos

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Alexa Grasso

6. Viviane Araujo

7. Manon Fiorot

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Andrea Lee

10. Maycee Barber

11. Casey O’Neill

12. Cynthia Calvillo

13. Erin Blanchfield

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Molly McCann

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Julianna Pena

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Irene Aldana

5. Raquel Pennington

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Pannie Kianzad +2

8. Macy Chiasson +2

9. Karol Rosa +2

10. Miesha Tate +1

11. Julia Avila +3

12. Lina Lansberg +1

13. Norma Dumont +2

14. Mayra Bueno Silva *NR

15. Josiane Nunes *NR

There you have it.

You can expect these rankings to change in roughly two weeks, particularly in the women’s flyweight division, following the UFC Vegas 62: “Grasso vs. Araujo” mixed martial arts (MMA) event scheduled for Sat., Oct. 15, 2022 on ESPN+ from APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

