Was Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight fixed? ‘Problem Child’ responds to ‘stupid’ allegations

Jake Paul keeps on keeping on as a professional boxer.

This past weekend (Oct. 29, 2022) in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul gained his sixth career victory, extending his undefeated record. Once again battling a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, Paul managed to secure a unanimous decision nod over Middleweight legend, Anderson Silva (watch highlights).

Silva was expected to be Paul’s toughest test to date and considering the hard-fought eight rounds of action, it very well could have wound up being exactly that. Unfortunately for all involved, many spectators went on to claim the fight was rigged in Paul’s favor — an accusation “The Problem Child” has dealt with in just about all of his matches.

“I think smart people with intelligence are giving me props and respect,” Paul told The MMA Hour. “Like the WBC President [Mauricio Sulaimán] saying that anyone who says Jake is not a real boxer is just bitter and is a hater. People like Teddy Atlas showing me mad respect, a lot of fighters showing me mad respect, a lot of MMA guys texting me saying, ‘You look really sharp, that was the best you’ve fought,’ Ryan Garcia showing me respect. So the smart people who I care about are showing that love. There are the people who will always be there in my career who are discrediting it. Now, they’re saying it was rigged. It went from, ‘Jake’s going to get knocked out by Anderson,’ to, ‘Oh, that was rigged.’ ...

“I lose faith in my generation and my peers, and us as a society and a world when I see that type of stuff and that type of stupidity,” he continued. “It just sucks. It sucks because I worked so hard for this. I dedicate everything, sacrifice everything, every single day, bust my balls, have a 15-person team working around the clock to help me become the best boxer possible, and when I do something like beating Anderson Silva, they try to take it away from me. But, I know deep down, and I guess that’s all that really matters.”

Prior to the Silva win, Paul had fought to a decision just once, coming in his first encounter with Tyron Woodley in Aug. 2021 where he took home a split decision. Paul now has his sights set on a potential bout with Nate Diaz.