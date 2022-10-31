Just a few weeks after cutting ties with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Nate Diaz is still stealing headlines. Over the weekend, the Stockton slugger and his entourage were involved in a scuffle with members of Jake Paul’s team backstage at the “Paul vs. Silva” event in Glendale, Arizona.

Things were eventually broken up before fists started flying, though bottles were thrown, as is customary with any Diaz-related brawl.

Now, new videos have surfaced that show Diaz and his team being escorted out of the event by security and threatened to be arrested if they failed to comply. Diaz recorded everything and uploaded it for the world to see as he went on Instagram live.

Nate Diaz just got kicked out by the police and threatened to be arrested during Jake Paul’s entrance pic.twitter.com/MAW48uRJLV — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) October 30, 2022

While not a ton of punches and kicks appeared to be thrown during the melee, Diaz did take the opportunity to deliver one of his infamous Stockton slaps on one person who got a bit too close for comfort.

Nate Diaz slaps someone in the face #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/huNONfW6Ck — FullCombat (@FullCombat_) October 30, 2022

After catching wind of the incident, Paul called out Diaz to a fight shortly after earning the win over former UFC Middleweight champion, Anderson Silva (watch highlights). By then, Diaz and his crew were long gone. But, now that the former UFC Lightweight and Welterweight contender is a free agent, he can very well sing on the dotted line to box “The Problem Child.”

Or not ...

Diaz was last seen defeating Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 via fourth-round submission (guillotine choke). The win was his first since Aug. 2019 and stopped the bleeding of a two-fight losing streak.

