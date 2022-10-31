Jake Paul picked up the biggest win of his budding combat sports career, upsetting former UFC Middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, after eight rounds of Cruiserweight action this past weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Glendale, Arizona (see it again here).

Naturally, once the dust settled, all of the talk had to do with who “The Problem Child” would handpick to fight next. Names like Nate Diaz, Tommy Fury and even pound-for-pound great, Floyd Mayweather surfaced as potential foes.

Our friends over at SportsBetting.ag have revealed the odds for all of Paul’s next potential foe. And some of the names on the list may surprise you ...

Nate Diaz +175

Tommy Fury +500

Uriah Hall +700

Dillon Danis +800

Jorge Masvidal +900

Conor McGregor +1000

KSI +1100

Floyd Mayweather +1600

Anderson Silva +2500

Mike Tyson +2500

Canelo Alvarez +3300

Manny Pacquiao +3300

Nick Diaz +3300

Oscar De La Hoya +3300

Logan Paul +6600

While Diaz is the favorite to land fight, that may not happen anytime soon. That’s because, according to one long-time veteran reporter, the Stockton slugger isn’t in a hurry to play second fiddle to the social media sensation.

Then again, money talks.

As for Tommy Fury, Paul seems to have lost interest in that fight after numerous attempts to book it went down in flames. If it ever came to pass, though, it would be the first time “The Problem Child” faced a professional boxer.

Uriah Hall called for a fight against Paul after he won his professional boxing debut against Le’Veon Bell, but that fight doesn’t exactly scream blockbuster showdown. “The Problem Child” is still adamant he wants to face one of the best to ever do it, Canelo Alvarez, but the multiple-division world champion has gone on record multiple times saying he would never entertain such a bout.

You know the game and the players, care to offer up a suggestion (or three) for Paul’s next opponent inside the boxing ring?

