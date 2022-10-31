Latest Bellator 288 fight card, rumors for ‘Nemkov vs. Anderson 2’ on Nov. 18

Event: Bellator 288: “Nemkov vs. Anderson 2

Date: Fri., Nov. 18, 2022

Location: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 288 Main Event:

205 lbs.: Champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) vs. Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC)

Bellator 288 Main Card:

155 lbs.: Champion Patricky Pitbull (24-10) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0)

145 lbs.: Daniel Weichel (42-13) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (9-0)

265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune (12-2, 1 NC) vs. Daniel James (13-6-1)

170 lbs.: Roman Faraldo (8-0) vs. Levan Chokheli (10-2, 1 NC)

Bellator 288 ‘Prelims’ Under Card:

145 lbs.: Otto Rodrigues (13-1) vs. Khasan Askhabov (23-2)

135 lbs.: Lucas Brennan (7-0) vs. Nick Talavera (5-1)

185 lbs.: Imamshafi Aliev (8-0) vs. Sean Fallon (16-7)

155 lbs.: Archie Colgan (5-0) vs. Jesse Hannam (2-1)

135 lbs.: Jaylon Bates (6-0) vs. Jornel Lugo (8-1)

185 lbs.: Jordan Newman (4-0) vs. Jayden Taulker (2-2)

145 lbs.: Isaiah Hokit (1-1) vs. Matias Nader (3-0)

265 lbs.: Vlad Gouvea (Debut) vs. Kory Moegenburg (2-3)

