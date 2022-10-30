As if Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva wasn’t enough of a circus already, the event was made even more captivating by the addition of Georges St-Pierre.

The welterweight GOAT was on hand Friday for the Paul vs. Silva weigh-ins, and got to be the dude in charge of keeping the two headliners from getting too close during the face offs. When they crouched for a “Spider” stare down, GSP crouched too. It was all pretty fun.

St-Pierre also had an announcement to make that could result in his return to action in the future. During an interview with MMA Junkie, Georges revealed that his contract with the UFC had expired and he no longer has to ask UFC president Dana White for permission to fight.

“I don’t know the exact date, but I’m glad I’m free,” St-Pierre said. “I can do whatever I want.”

That doesn’t mean you should expect GSP to sign with another MMA promotion and challenge the latest batch of young and fresh welterweight contenders.

“My days of trying to prove I’m the strongest guy in the world are gone, you know what I mean?” he said. “My heart is not there anymore to do this. I just enjoy being here as a promoter. I’m healthy, which is the most important, wealthy, and I don’t need to do it. I do it because I love it.”

As St-Pierre has mentioned in the past, he’s more interested in unique and interesting exhibition options that don’t put his health in jeopardy.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva have their final faceoff... with GSP in the middle #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/fiVeZVZfC7 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 29, 2022

“I could do something, but it needs to be something well organized,” St-Pierre said. “And maybe something where the risks of injury are to the minimum. Not something that’s too crazy because my days of competing are over. If I do it, I will do it well and train my ass off. You never say never, but it needs to be in the right timing. We’ll see.”

Georges St-Pierre nearly fought an exhibition boxing match against Oscar De La Hoya back in mid-2021, but Dana White shut the idea down declaring the 48-year-old De La Hoya would ‘destroy’ the 40-year-old St-Pierre. Now that White no longer has veto power over GSP, the Canadian martial artist is free to participate in whatever strange combat sport bouts that tickle his fancy.

Are you interested in seeing Georges St-Pierre back in a ring or cage, Maniacs?