Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul, will duel opposite ex-UFC Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) on Showtime PPV from Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Paul continued his march up the ladder of MMA talent, moving from Welterweight wrestler to Middleweight kickboxer. Of course, Silva is in his late 40s, which does diminish the whole event a bit. Still, “The Spider” is no ordinary older fighter, as evidenced by his victory last year over Julio Cesar Chavez and all his other later-in-life MMA accomplishments.

In his toughest test yet, Jake Paul came through in a major way to hurt and outwork the former champion. Follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One

Paul flicks out the jab and pressures early. Paul lands a glancing left hook in the first connection of the evening. Silva circles and measures, take a right to the stomach. Paul takes a jab low too and misses on some hooks. Silva throws and lands his first shot of the night, a left hand counter. Nothing else happens before the bell.

10-9 Paul

Round Two

Silva pressures a bit to start the second, whiffs on a big overhand. Silva backs his foe into the ropes and lands a left. Paul doesn’t look comfortable with the Brazilian’s pressure, and he eats an uppercut. Paul lands a couple jabs, then Silva shows off his head movement. Posturing from “The Spider.” Silva feints a low kick then lands a left. Paul lands a big right hand, but Silva takes it without issue. Paul keeps the jab going despite Silva’s antics. Another left scores for Silva. Paul answers with a right. Close, fun round. 10-9 Silva

Anderson doing Anderson pic.twitter.com/qPUKAAjHVf — MMA mania (@mmamania) October 30, 2022

Round Three

Paul to the body early then comes over the top with a hook. Silva lands a big left, and Paul’s clinching is annoying “The Spider.” Silva shifts stances, lands a power shot. Silva backs Paul into the ropes and hits the mid-section. Big left hand connection from Silva, and he slips a 1-2. Heavy right hand scores for Paul. A second. Silva wears them well and jabs. Paul sticks a jab, but Silva answers with an extended combo finished by a body dig. The round finishes in the clinch.

10-9 Silva

Round Four

Few connections from either man in the first half of the round. Paul flashes the jab and lands a hard right hand. Silva answers with an uppercut. Good left hook from Paul. Paul the more active man. Paul’s defense has been tight throughout this fight, and it sees him through a solid final few seconds from Silva.

10-9 Paul

Round Five

Both men still look fresh entering the latter half of the fight. Paul lands a left hook around the guard to the body. Silva pressures Paul into the corner and lands a right. Big left hook connects for the Brazilian. Paul lands a left hook from along the ropes. Silva pops him to the body and with an uppercut. More sneaky uppercuts from Silva. Silva corners Paul again and dings him with a left. Silva’s uppercuts cannot miss. Best round yet for “The Spider.”

10-9 Silva

Round Six

Paul lands early with a left. Silva complains of a headbutt. Paul landing decent jabs as Silva’s volume is low early. Good right hand to the jawline from Paul, and he clinches up to avoid Silva’s return fire. Silva turns it up a bit in the final 40 seconds, hunting for close range body shots. Paul does well to avoid and keeps his jab working. Silva finishes the round with a good flurry.

10-9 Paul

Round Seven

Paul advances, jabs the gloves, then lands a right. Silva backs his foe into the ropes, but Paul jabs his way off. Solid body-head combo from Paul. Silva cracks Paul with a right hand, but he needs more activity. Quick lead cross from Paul lands well. Silva puts together a quality combination that gets through the guard, prompting a clinch. Silva lands a left at the bell.

10-9 Paul

Round Eight

Touch of gloves begins the final frame. Silva pressuring and flowing with his hands, lands an uppercut. “The Spider” rips the mid-section. Paul fires back and drops Silva with a right hand! Paul lands a glancing right, and he’s chasing the finish. Silva cracks his foe with a left. Another right finds a home for Paul. Silva lands a quality right, but Paul answers right back. Silva needs something big, and it doesn’t happen.

10-8 Paul

Jake Paul drops Anderson Silva in round 8!! pic.twitter.com/ONPM953314 — MMA mania (@mmamania) October 30, 2022



Result: Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva via unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73, 78-73)



