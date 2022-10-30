Jake Paul finally fought someone with respected boxing skills in former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and “Problem Child” scored a knockdown en route to a unanimous decision win.

Despite a 22-year age gap, Silva exchanged with Paul every step of the way. The mixed martial arts (MMA) legend had Paul in trouble a few times and made things a lot more interesting than originally expected. Paul kept him honest, though, as “Problem Child” bloodied the former UFC champion and made him pay when it mattered most.

The fight was a little closer than what the scorecards indicated and some believe that the pressure and control by Silva may have been enough to steal a few more rounds. In the end, Paul walked away with the unanimous decision to push his undefeated professional boxing record to 6-0.

The official Paul vs. Silva scorecard can be seen below. Do you agree with the call?

Jake Paul UD Anderson Silva official judges’ scorecards… pic.twitter.com/dP82wzuzew — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 30, 2022

For complete ‘Paul vs. Silva’ results and coverage click here.