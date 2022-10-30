 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pic! Official Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva scorecard

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
Jake Paul v Anderson Silva Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jake Paul finally fought someone with respected boxing skills in former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and “Problem Child” scored a knockdown en route to a unanimous decision win.

Despite a 22-year age gap, Silva exchanged with Paul every step of the way. The mixed martial arts (MMA) legend had Paul in trouble a few times and made things a lot more interesting than originally expected. Paul kept him honest, though, as “Problem Child” bloodied the former UFC champion and made him pay when it mattered most.

The fight was a little closer than what the scorecards indicated and some believe that the pressure and control by Silva may have been enough to steal a few more rounds. In the end, Paul walked away with the unanimous decision to push his undefeated professional boxing record to 6-0.

The official Paul vs. Silva scorecard can be seen below. Do you agree with the call?

For complete ‘Paul vs. Silva’ results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania