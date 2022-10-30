Jake Paul pushed his undefeated boxing record to 6-0 last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., when “Problem Child” outlasted former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva via unanimous decision.

Paul was the aggressor in the early going as Silva waited for his chance to pounce. “Spider” did connect on a nice overhand left towards the end of the first. Silva opened up in the second with forward pressure and some of his patented in-ring antics. Paul seemed to be getting frustrated.

Both fighters exchanged meaningful shots in the third and fourth. Paul held his own in close quarters, but he was missing a lot from Silva’s head movement. Silva scored some solid shots of his own, although they weren’t intended to finish Paul in one lick. The steady offensive output by Silva started to pile up, but Paul was right there to respond with power shots.

The final two rounds saw more body work and power punches from Paul, while Silva maintained his forward pressure to land short shots inside. Early into the eighth and final round, Paul landed a beautiful right hand that put “Spider” on this butt. Silva would recover, but the knockdown was key for Paul.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

