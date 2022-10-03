Court documents leak Joe Rogan’s private texts to Elon Musk — ‘Are you going to liberate Twitter?’

Eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, the brains behind Tesla and SpaceX, among other things, recently tried to buy the social media platform Twitter but then backed out of the deal after a disagreement over social media bots. Now Twitter is suing Musk for performance.

What does that have to do with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan?

Rogan struck up a friendship with Musk following the latter’s controversial (and somewhat smoky) appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” back in late 2018. Not surprisingly, Rogan was one of many high-profile names listed in the text logs leaked by Kate Conger.

Rogan: Are you going to liberate Twitter from the censorship happy mob?

Musk: “I will provide advice, which they may or may not choose to follow.”

Rogan: “I REALLY hope you get Twitter. If you do, we should throw a hell of a party.”

Musk:

Why throw a party when you can have a Pajama Jammy Jam?

Rogan has been anti-censorship for the entirety of his career, doubling down on his speak-your-mind philosophy despite multiple cancelation attempts after the 55 year-old podcasting giant hooked up with Spotify for a “gross” amount of money back in May 2020.

The Twitter-Musk trial is expected to start later this month.