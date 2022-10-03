Dieting Paddy Pimblett back in training camp for UFC return: ‘We’ve got a potential date’

Binge eater Paddy Pimblett is going on a diet.

That’s the bad news, at least for him. The good news is “The Baddy” doesn’t have to go cold turkey (or eat cold turkey) right out of the gate because he still has several weeks before making his Octagon return.

“First steps are easing back into training in this first week,” Next Generation MMA coach Paul Rimmer said in Pimblett’s latest video blog (transcribed by MMA News). “We haven’t got an opponent. We’ve got a potential date, so we’ll just start aiming everything towards then.”

Pimblett, 27, improved to 19-3 (3-0 UFC) with his second-round destruction of “Contender Series” standout Jordan Leavitt at the UFC London event back in July. “The Baddy” is now the winner of five straight, with four of those five contests ending within the first round.

“I don’t have to go crazy on the diet, know what I mean? I don’t have to cut my calories down too much ’cause we’ve got lots of time,” Pimblett said. “Last camp, I had like, seven or eight weeks, tops. This time, I’ve got like, 13 weeks. I’ve got four extra weeks to slowly get my weight down, slowly get fucking better.”

Pimblett is expected to make his lightweight return at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.