Sterling: TJ Dillashaw employed ‘some type of doctor or little microdosing’ to use PEDs for UFC 280

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his next 135-pound title defense against former division kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

And Sterling is already making his prediction for fight night.

“If I had to make a prediction, I would say there’s definitely no doubt in my mind that that guy’s finding some type of doctor or little microdosing or whatever, however that shit works,” Sterling told Submission Radio. “I guarantee you he’s finding some type of way to get an edge once again, as he’s done his entire UFC career. So, I already made peace with it. So, at the end of the day, it is what it is. Like, I made the acknowledgement that I’m gonna step into there with this guy, knowing that there’s a high chance of this happening. And it is what it is, man. I feel like this is not gonna be the first guy I fought that’s been on some supps, some extra supps. So, I think my hard work and skillset is enough to get the job done before, and I think it can get the job done again.”

Dillashaw, 36, spent more than two years on the sidelines after failing a drug test for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO) in the wake of his Henry Cejudo loss at UFC Brooklyn back in 2019. The former TUF finalist returned at UFC Vegas 32 to capture a split decision over top contender Cory Sandhagen but has remained on the sidelines ever since.

“At the end of the day, his usage of PEDs won’t make his fight IQ better,” Sterling continued. “And I don’t think he’s fought anyone with my type of style. He could say whatever he wants in terms of it’s an easy fight, ‘striking is embarrassing’, all this stuff he’s saying. Like I said, the trash talk, someone’s gotta eat their words and someone’s gonna look very, very stupid. And I just really don’t think it’s gonna be me. I view TJ as, I don’t wanna say legend, but he’s one of the greatest of all time in the bantamweight division. I mean, that’s facts just based on the numbers of wins that he’s had, him winning the belt. But I know firsthand that he has not done that the clean way like you should. I think my way of viewing TJ is, he’s good, but he’s never done anything honest. And that lets me know he’s got some type of mental weakness in there.”

