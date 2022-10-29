Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and that meant his entire entourage was in attendance as well.

Diaz, who fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279 this past September, was mainly in attendance to corner long-time training partner Chris Avila for his PPV opener against Dr. Mike (highlights HERE). However, Diaz is likely intrigued by Paul’s main event showdown with Silva, especially since a matchup with “Problem Child” could be in the works next.

With both teams circling the arena things were likely to go off the rails the second someone mouthed off. About midway through the PPV card an apparent scuffle between Team Diaz and what looks to be Team Paul broke out backstage. A lot of bodies were involved and drinks were thrown. It’s hard to say exactly what happened, but it’s an interesting watch nonetheless.

Check it out below:

Looks like the Diaz team and Paul team got into it backstage #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/JgVuX9rUaL — MMA mania (@mmamania) October 30, 2022

More footage came out later in the evening showing Diaz shoving a member of Team Paul backstage. Check it out below:

Altercation involving Nate Diaz shown shoving a member of Jake Paul’s team backstage of #PaulSilva



[ : @staffboxing] pic.twitter.com/7PPWsmltQs — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) October 30, 2022

More details are sure to emerge so stick with Mania for further coverage. And be sure to watch the conclusion of tonight’s stacked PPV card. Who knows, maybe Diaz faces off with Paul if “Problem Child” gets past Silva in the main event.

