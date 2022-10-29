 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Tresean Gore sleeps Josh Fremd with gnarly guillotine | UFC Vegas 63

By Dan Hiergesell
Tresean Gore captured his first Octagon victory earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) at UFC Vegas 63 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the former Ultimate Fighter standout stunned middleweight Josh Fremd with a second-round submission (guillotine coke).

Fremd was able to use his long stature in the early going to keep Gore on his back foot. It allowed Fremd to get an early jump on the scorecards with solid strikes. The second round saw Fremd work inside and try to score a takedown along the cage, but as he changed levels Gore was able to sneak his arm underneath the chin and lock up the choke. Fremd tried to fight the squeeze, but nearly had his head popped off before he went to sleep.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Gore, 28, is now 1-2 as a member of the UFC roster after turning in a few impressive outings on TUF. The middleweight prospect hasn’t had much in-cage experience to fall back on so this is a big feather in his cap, especially since he’s a striker first.

For complete UFC Vegas 63 results and coverage click here.

