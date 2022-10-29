Highlights! Mansour Barnaoui shines in Bellator debut, submits Adam Piccolotti in Milan | Video

Mansour Barnaoui made his return to action after over 3.5 years away to make his Belalator MMA debut against Adam Piccolotti in the main event of Bellator 287 in Milan, Italy. And “The Afro Samurai” looked fresh as ever and didn’t miss a beat.

From the jump, Barnaoui was aggressive, but he was on his toes for the first few minutes because Piccolotti was throwing one submission attempt after another at him. Once on the ground. Baranoui starting to find some rhythm, but Piccolotti was still throwing up armbar and triangle choke attempts.

In round two, Barnaoui scored an early takedown, and much of the round was him trying to secure a rear-naked choke with Piccolotti defending. After a long tussle on the mat, Barnaoui manages to force the tap, giving him, to earn his seventh straight win in what was an impressive promotional debut.

For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.