Former UFC Middleweight standout, Uriah Hall, collided opposite star NFL running back, Le’Veon Bell, earlier tonight (Sat. Oct. 29, 2022) on the main card of the Showtime: “Paul vs. Silva” event from inside Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bell began hiding behind his lead shoulder and stabbing his jab at the body. Hall patiently advanced forward and landed the first right hand that he threw. Bell was staying active with his jab, but he didn’t fully commit to them. Still, Hall stayed patient, letting his opponent build something of a volume lead. The jab of “Primetime” also connected reasonably well.

Bell kept trying to duck off behind his shoulder, but Hall’s punches were connecting to the chin when he actually threw. In the closing minute of the opening frame, Hall upped the volume a bit and landed the more impactful shots.

Hall opened the second with increased urgency and pressure. From his back foot, Bell actually managed to land a pretty solid right hand. Hall was doing a lot of following without a ton of throwing, and it really seemed like Bell might start to build a lead. Then, Hall landed a trio of right hands — the best connections of the fight yet. There was definitely a different level of impact and damage when Hall landed, though it’s bold to trust the boxing judges to recognize.

Again, Hall pressed to begin the third, and he landed an early right and a second, prompting Bell to clinch. Hall really seemed to be waking up and realizing that Bell couldn’t really hurt him, which allowed “Primetime” to fire power punches in combinations. Bell did land a stiff body jab, but Hall kept advancing and firing forward. After an awkward break, Bell managed to return the favor with a heavy right of his own. The third finished with some dirty boxing from the clinch.

Hall came out firing into the fourth, and Bell scored his 30th warning for letting Hall walk into his elbow. Afterward, the fight became something of a slug, and they kept marching into the clinch and trading close blows. With just about a minute remaining, Hall landed a close range flurry of right hands. One last flurry in the closing seconds knocked out Bell’s mouthpiece and seemed to secure Hall the win.

Frankly, it’s almost baffling that this fight was as close as it seemed to be. Hall seemed primed to ruin Bell’s evening, but instead, it went all four rounds, and Bell had some moments!

Still, “Primetime” got the win, and that’s what counts.

Result: Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell via unanimous decision (40-36)

