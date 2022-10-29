Arnold Allen pushed his UFC unbeaten streak to 10 last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) at UFC Vegas 63 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight contender stopped an injured Calvin Kattar with a second-round TKO (knee injury).
In addition to the featherweight headliner, UFC Vegas 63 produced memorable action from top to bottom. This included knockouts, submissions, and a collection of back-and-forth scraps. Check them out below:
- Bantamweight prospect Christian Rodriguez scored an impressive anaconda choke over submission specialist Joshua Weems (watch HERE)
- Chase Hooper suffered the first stoppage loss of his career when featherweight Steve Garcia unloaded a vicious first-round TKO
- Middleweight contender Roman Dolidze pushed his current win streak to three with a blistering knockout win over Phil Hawes (watch HERE)
- Heavyweight veteran Andrei Arlovski snapped his four-fight win streak after getting submitted by Marcos Rogerio de Lima in the very first round
- Tresean Gore scored his first Octagon win with a sensational guillotine choke finish over Josh Fremd (highlights HERE)
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 63 post-fight bonus winners below:
Performance of the Night: Tresean Gore
Performance of the Night: Steve Garcia
Performance of the Night: Roman Dolidze
Performance of the Night: Christian Rodriguez
For complete UFC Vegas 63 results and coverage click here.
Loading comments...