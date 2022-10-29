Arnold Allen pushed his UFC unbeaten streak to 10 last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) at UFC Vegas 63 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight contender stopped an injured Calvin Kattar with a second-round TKO (knee injury).

In addition to the featherweight headliner, UFC Vegas 63 produced memorable action from top to bottom. This included knockouts, submissions, and a collection of back-and-forth scraps. Check them out below:

Bantamweight prospect Christian Rodriguez scored an impressive anaconda choke over submission specialist Joshua Weems (watch HERE)

Chase Hooper suffered the first stoppage loss of his career when featherweight Steve Garcia unloaded a vicious first-round TKO

Middleweight contender Roman Dolidze pushed his current win streak to three with a blistering knockout win over Phil Hawes (watch HERE)

Heavyweight veteran Andrei Arlovski snapped his four-fight win streak after getting submitted by Marcos Rogerio de Lima in the very first round

Tresean Gore scored his first Octagon win with a sensational guillotine choke finish over Josh Fremd (highlights HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 63 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Tresean Gore Performance of the Night: Steve Garcia Performance of the Night: Roman Dolidze Performance of the Night: Christian Rodriguez

For complete UFC Vegas 63 results and coverage click here.