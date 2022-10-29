 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Roman Dolidze starches Phil Hawes with nasty combination | UFC Vegas 63

By Dan Hiergesell
Roman Dolidze earned a massive stoppage earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) at UFC Vegas 63 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight contender starched powerhouse Phil Hawes with a first-round knockout (punches).

Dolidze showed off his respected grappling in the early going and badly hurt Hawes’ knee on the ground. It looked like the fight was going to be stopped, but Hawes was able to recover and the fight eventually made its way back to the feet. From there, Dolidze unloaded a perfectly-placed combination along the cage that put Hawes out for good.

Dolidze, 34, has now won his last three trips to the Octagon including a first-round knockout win over Kyle Daukaus back in June. The Georgian fighter is now 5-1 under the UFC banner and may have just punched his ticket to a top 15 matchup his next time out.

