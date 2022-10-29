 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Steve Garcia destroys Chase Hooper with vicious TKO | UFC Vegas 63

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Hooper v Garcia Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Steve Garcia left nothing to the imagination earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) at UFC Vegas 63 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Mean Machine” stopped featherweight youngster Chase Hooper with a vicious first-round TKO (punches).

Garcia wasted little time moving in and unloading heavy leather. Hooper was simply too slow to exchange in close quarters and it allowed Garcia to land at will, scoring four total knockdowns throughout the first round. Hooper was battered and bloodied as Garcia clobbered him with a final combination midway through the frame that forced the referee’s hand.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Garcia, 30, looked like a man on a mission tonight against Hooper. Coming off a knockout loss to Hayisaer Maheshate back in June this was a big showing for Garcia. “Mean Machine” is now 2-2 as a member of the UFC roster and will look for some sustained success as he digs his heels into the 145-pound division.

For complete UFC Vegas 63 results and coverage click here.

