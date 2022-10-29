Christian Rodriguez scored the biggest victory of his young career earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) at UFC Vegas 63 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the 24-year-old prospect stopped Joshua Weems with a first-round submission (anaconda choke).

Rodriguez is more known for his striking skills than his grappling skills, but he was forced to clinch as Weems closed the distance inside. After getting back to his feet following a few takedowns by Weems it was Rodriguez who locked up a tight anaconda choke during a scramble back to the canvas. Weems tried to wiggle free, but Rodriguez had a tight grip.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Starting the night strong with a first round submission #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/LlQkGRFaFc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 29, 2022

Rodriguez, who lost his Octagon debut to Jonathan Pearce this past February, is now 8-1 in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. This was an important victory for “CeeRod” to say the least, but it came against a late-notice replacement. Rodriguez will need to show more his next time out.

For complete UFC Vegas 63 results and coverage click here.