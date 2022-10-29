 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Arnold Allen vs. Calvin Kattar ends with nasty knee injury | UFC Vegas 63

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Kattar v Allen Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Arnold Allen may have punched his ticket to a UFC featherweight title shot earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) at UFC Vegas 63 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Almighty” won a second-round TKO (knee injury) over battled-tested veteran Calvin Kattar.

Allen landed the more meaningful shots in the first round. He scored a few power punches and stiff left jabs to keep Kattar on the defense. Towards the end of the round Kattar injured his right knee while landing an awkward offensive attack. Allen tried to finish him with ground-and-pound but Kattar survived. He even seemed to regain his composure entering the second.

Allen took full advantage of Kattar’s misfortune and launched a leg kick early into Round 2. Kattar ate it, but when he posted on his right leg the knee gave out and the the fight was over. It wasn’t pretty, but Allen did what he had to do to get the main event stoppage and extend his UFC record to 10-0.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete UFC Vegas 63 results and coverage click here.

