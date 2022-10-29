 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?

By Dan Hiergesell
Jake Paul v Hasim Rahman Jr - Press Conference Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it.

According to a recent report by Draftkings, Paul is expected to earn $1.5 million in guaranteed salary for his main event showdown with “Spider.” Of course, Paul will have the opportunity to bring in millions more as he will receive a 65% share of the total PPV buys. This means “Problem Child” could walk away with well over $10 million if the boxing event does the numbers its expecting to do.

Silva, on the other hand, will earn a guaranteed purse of $500,000. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kingpin will get a 35% share of the total PPV buys which should allow him to make millions from this matchup with Paul. Silva will also make more money on the backend through merchandise sales and sponsorship.

It’s been two years since “Spider” parted ways with UFC so it’s good to see him still relevant and making money off a legendary career. In fact, this may be one of the biggest paydays of his life as Silva steps inside of the ring with a social media star 22 years younger and hungry for a finish.

