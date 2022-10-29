With the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing card in the books last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction.

On a night featuring a main event clash between Paul and Silva, a matchup between former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall and former NFL superstar Le’Veon Bell, and a hilarious pairing between Nate Diaz training partner Chris Avila and celebrity doctor Mike Varshavski, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:00 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, including Paul and Silva after their main event showdown.

