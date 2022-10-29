With the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing card in the books last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction.
On a night featuring a main event clash between Paul and Silva, a matchup between former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall and former NFL superstar Le’Veon Bell, and a hilarious pairing between Nate Diaz training partner Chris Avila and celebrity doctor Mike Varshavski, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.
The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:00 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, including Paul and Silva after their main event showdown.
For complete ‘Paul vs. Silva’ results and coverage click here.
Loading comments...