Nate Diaz training partner and former UFC fighter, Chris Avila, unleashed a beating on real-life doctor and social media star, Mikhail Varshavski, earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Varshavski, who was People magazine’s 2015 “Sexiest Doctor Alive,” was making his professional boxing debut. The primary care physician was going up against a real-life fighter who has experience in boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA). Still, “Dr. Mike” decided to donate his entire purse to the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem. Such a classy move.

Despite his ballsy efforts and admirable offensive output, Varshavski got teed up from bell to bell. Avila, who was certainly wild at times, didn’t possess knockout power. That resulted in a four-round beatdown that left Varshavski bloody and staggering on his feet. Avila walked away with the unanimous decision win and welcomed all comers in his post-fight interview.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

chris avila hurts dr. mike at the end of the fight #PaulSilva

pic.twitter.com/W6yXVTsqS8 — jake (@jakeshreds420) October 30, 2022

For complete ‘Paul vs. Silva’ results and coverage click here.