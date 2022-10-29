 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! ‘Dr. Mike’ beat up by Nate Diaz training partner | Paul vs. Silva

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
Jake Paul v Anderson Silva Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Nate Diaz training partner and former UFC fighter, Chris Avila, unleashed a beating on real-life doctor and social media star, Mikhail Varshavski, earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV

BOXING BLOCKBUSTER!  International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, will face the biggest challenge of his budding boxing career when he takes on former UFC Middleweight champion, Anderson “The Spider” Silva, inside Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022, streaming live on FITE.tv (and Showtime) pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Silva,” which will also feature retired UFC veteran Uriah Hall taking on former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell, start time is slated for 9 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $59.99.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Varshavski, who was People magazine’s 2015 “Sexiest Doctor Alive,” was making his professional boxing debut. The primary care physician was going up against a real-life fighter who has experience in boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA). Still, “Dr. Mike” decided to donate his entire purse to the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem. Such a classy move.

Despite his ballsy efforts and admirable offensive output, Varshavski got teed up from bell to bell. Avila, who was certainly wild at times, didn’t possess knockout power. That resulted in a four-round beatdown that left Varshavski bloody and staggering on his feet. Avila walked away with the unanimous decision win and welcomed all comers in his post-fight interview.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete ‘Paul vs. Silva’ results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania