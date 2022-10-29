 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paul after pro boxing debut - ‘I’m going to be the one to f—k you up’

By Dan Hiergesell
Boxing: Hall vs Bell Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Uriah Hall cashed in on his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when the former UFC middleweight contender defeated former NFL star Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision and then issued a callout of Jake Paul.

Hall, who stepped away from mixed martial arts (MMA) just a few months ago, was making his pro boxing debut on one of the most exciting boxing cards of the year. “Prime Time” certainly had more fighting experience than Bell and it showed from the early going. Hall would outwork the former NFL running back for the majority of the bout and walked away with the first win of his boxing career.

After the fight, Hall paid his respect to Bell and urged the crowd to cheer him on. Then the former UFC standout turned his attention to Paul, who is fighting Anderson Silva in tonight’s main event. Hall issued a fiery callout and promised to take “Problem Child” out if Silva couldn’t get the job done.

“F—k yeah I want to do this man,” Hall told Ariel Helwani during his post-fight interview. “I want Jake Paul. I want his frosty ass. I’m the dude that’s going to come out here and expose him.

“I’ll tell you. If Anderson don’t do it I’m going to be the one to f—k you up.”

Hall, 38, had lost his last two UFC fights before coming over into the world of boxing. So even though Bell lacks experience of a real fighter it’s a big win for “Prime Time.” One that will net him another high-profile fight his next time out, whether or not that involves Paul.

For complete ‘Paul vs. Silva’ results and coverage click here.

