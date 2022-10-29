 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch ‘Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva’ TONIGHT live on FITE TV PPV

By Dan Hiergesell
Jake Paul v Anderson Silva - Weigh-in Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The wait is finally over as former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) king and all-around mixed martial arts (MMA) legend, Anderson Silva, steps inside of the boxing ring with social media star and undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul, later this evening (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

BOXING BLOCKBUSTER!  International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, will face the biggest challenge of his budding boxing career when he takes on former UFC Middleweight champion, Anderson “The Spider” Silva, inside Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022, streaming live on FITE.tv (and Showtime) pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Silva,” which will also feature retired UFC veteran Uriah Hall taking on former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell, start time is slated for 9 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $59.99.

While this matchup doesn’t make a ton of sense on paper it’s one of the most intriguing combat pairings of the year. Paul has absolutely decimated his competition to date having earned knockouts in five of his six professional bouts, but Silva is unlike anything “Problem Child” has ever seen. The former UFC middleweight champion possesses skills that will test Paul every step of the way and hold his unscathed boxing record over the fire.

This combat weekend will also feature UFC Vegas 63, Bellator 287, and the boxing return of Vasyl Lomachencko, but the “Paul vs. Silva” boxing card is undoubtedly the hottest ticket in town. Check out all the viewing details and ways to watch below so you don’t miss the action:

Start Time

  • Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
  • Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
  • “Prelims” card begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

  • “Paul vs. Silva” PPV main card can be purchased through FITE.TV for a whopping $59.99.
  • “Paul vs. Silva” PPV main card is also available for purchase via Showtime PPV. Click HERE for details.

Television Viewing

  • “Paul vs. Silva” PPV main card can also be viewed through the FITE.TV app via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox. Click HERE for details.

Mobile Viewing

  • “Paul vs. Silva” PPV main card will also be accessible through the FITE.TV app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple. Click HERE for more information.

Fight Card

Main Card (FITE TV PPV, 9 p.m. ET)

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez
Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves
Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell
Chris Avila vs. Michael Varshavski

“Prelims” Undercard (YouTube, 7 p.m. ET)

Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter
Ogleidis Suarez vs. Shadasia Green
Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr.
Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin
Eliezer Silva vs. Anthony Hannah

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the ‘Paul vs. Silva’ PPV main card right HERE. The $59.99 FITE.TV/Showtime PPV kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Paul and Silva likely to make the walk closer to midnight.

