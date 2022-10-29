One of the biggest combat events of the year will play out later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, as Jake Paul puts his undefeated boxing record on the line against former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Before the PPV card gets underway later tonight culminating with the main event clash between Paul and Silva a collection of “Prelims” undercard bouts will unfold in the above video player. The “Prelims” stream will go live at 7 p.m. ET and feature a collection of exciting matchups and pre-fight banter before the impending PPV card.

one of the more unique matchups of 2022.

Check out the “Prelims” undercard lineup below:

Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter

Ogleidis Suarez vs. Shadasia Green

Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr.

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin

Eliezer Silva vs. Anthony Hannah

The $59.99 FITE.TV/Showtime PPV kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Paul and Silva likely to make the walk closer to midnight.