Watch Paul vs. Silva live YouTube stream: Showtime ‘Prelims’ undercard results

By Dan Hiergesell
One of the biggest combat events of the year will play out later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, as Jake Paul puts his undefeated boxing record on the line against former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva.

LIVE! Watch 'Paul Vs. Silva' On PPV

BOXING BLOCKBUSTER!  International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, will face the biggest challenge of his budding boxing career when he takes on former UFC Middleweight champion, Anderson “The Spider” Silva, inside Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022, streaming live on FITE.tv (and Showtime) pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Silva,” which will also feature retired UFC veteran Uriah Hall taking on former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell, start time is slated for 9 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $59.99.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Before the PPV card gets underway later tonight culminating with the main event clash between Paul and Silva a collection of “Prelims” undercard bouts will unfold in the above video player. The “Prelims” stream will go live at 7 p.m. ET and feature a collection of exciting matchups and pre-fight banter before the impending PPV card.

Don’t forget to order the “Paul vs. Silva” PPV card HERE to witness one of the more unique matchups of 2022. And be sure to stick with Mania for the best post-fight highlights and reaction from the card.

Check out the “Prelims” undercard lineup below:

Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter
Ogleidis Suarez vs. Shadasia Green
Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr.
Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin
Eliezer Silva vs. Anthony Hannah

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the ‘Paul vs. Silva’ PPV main card right HERE. The $59.99 FITE.TV/Showtime PPV kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Paul and Silva likely to make the walk closer to midnight.

