Jake Paul has put himself in a dangerous mindset entering his main event showdown with Anderson Silva later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be Paul’s biggest boxing test to date and one he doesn’t plan on fumbling at the goal line.

It has taken Paul nearly three years to fight someone with respectable striking skills since he made his professional boxing debut back in Jan. 2020. The social media star has recorded some nice wins along the way with viral knockout finishes over Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Nate Robinson, but those names hold zero light to the candle that Silva will burn on Saturday night.

During Friday’s ceremonial weigh ins (watch HERE), Paul and Silva came together for an intense faceoff. One that was officiated by former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre. It was Paul’s final chance to strike doubt into the mind of “Spider” and give himself the ammo he needs to deliver another memorable finish Saturday night.

“I said, ‘It’s my generation. It’s my time,’” said Paul when asked what he told Silva during their final staredown. “To be a legend, you’ve got to beat a legend. It’s time for war. I asked him if he’s ready. It’s been nice, nice, nice. It’s been sweet, sweet, sweet.

“I respect that man, but he’s trying to take the food off my plate. He’s trying to stop my run. Tomorrow, guess what? I’m f******* him up! I’m f****** him up! I’m f****** him up!”

Paul will likely have a power advantage in his main event matchup with Silva, but “Spider” is certainly going to lean on his experience, shot selection, timing, and footwork to walk away with the win. These are things that Paul is still developing as he hones his own striking skills so it will be interesting to see the gap between “Problem Child” and Silva when the two do battle.

What say you, Maniacs? Will Paul “f—k up” Silva later tonight on PPV?

The $59.99 FITE.TV/Showtime PPV kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Paul and Silva likely to make the walk closer to midnight.