Midnight Mania! Israel Adesanya warns Jake Paul about ‘savage’ Anderson Silva: ‘Silva is the master’

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 234 Adesanya v Silva Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Whether he realizes it or not, Jake Paul is rolling the dice tomorrow night (Sat. Oct. 29, 2022) when he squares off against Anderson Silva in the main event of their boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event.

The oddsmakers may have Silva pegged as a two-to-one underdog, but “The Spider” is a decorated former UFC champion. Even at 47 years of age, he’s the best striker Paul has ever faced by a serious margin, and he’s proven himself in the boxing ring too. He’s not a wrestler handicapped by injuries like Paul’s other MMA-turned-boxing foes.

Middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya knows a thing or two about the skills Silva brings to the table. Prior to his first Middleweight title shot, Adesanya squared off with the Brazilian, and he took a few more shots than many analysts expected even if Silva was already an older fighter.

“Stylebender” recently appeared on BS w/ Jake Paul, and he discussed what it’s like to face “The Spider.” Specifically, he warned Paul about the very real challenge heading his way.

“Bro, you gotta be careful,” Adesanya advised (via MMAJunkie). “I gotta be honest with you, you gotta be careful, man. Like, Silva – I think Logan (Paul) DM’ed me a while ago when he was gonna fight Silva, and kind of asked me my opinion and I was like, ‘If you take this fight, take it seriously ’cause he’s no joke.’ Silva is the master. He’s the mastermind, man.

“… He’s a friendly guy, I love Silva. He’s cool and he’s a humble dude, genuine dude as well. But when it comes to war, he’s a savage. He’s from the streets, bro. You gotta remember this guy is from the streets, from the favelas. He don’t give a f—k.”

Despite the praise for Silva, Adesanya isn’t counting Paul out either. Though he warns that Silva isn’t the average fighter in his 40s, he also recognizes that Silva is no longer at his untouchable peak.

“You can get it done,” Adesanya said. “Silva can be beat. And this is boxing as well, it’s not MMA. He is getting older, and I don’t really think that plays a factor as everyone is saying. Don’t f*cking believe the hype, just because he’s 42 or whatever. He’s a different kind of 42-year-old. He’s just different.”

