Social media star-turned knockout artist, Jake Paul, will square off with one of the all-time great MMA champions, Anderson Silva, TONIGHT (Oct. 29, 2022) on FITE.tv / Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Tonight’s main event is Catchweight contest at 187 pounds, and it’s scheduled for eight, three-minute rounds. Paul is taking a gamble here. Squaring off with “The Spider” is a major step up, and while it will surely move some PPV buys, is it as profitable a showdown as Nate Diaz? After all, that’s likely an easier opponent who draws bigger crowds, and the outcome of tonight’s battle could put that match up at risk. Although, victory for “The Problem Child” could still set up a showdown with the Stockton slugger, perhaps making it an even more marquee event.

Meanwhile, Silva is well beyond the standard retirement age for combat sports athletes. No one seems to have told the Brazilian, however, who still looks sharp and dangerous inside the ring. He’s competing for love of the game, and it just so happens that sticking around this long has resulted in what’s likely one of the best paydays of his career.

In addition to the “Tale of the Tape” above, check out a few fast facts about Paul and Silva ahead of showtime, as well as some other event-related particulars.

Jake Paul

Record: 5-0

Key Wins: Tyron Woodley (Dec. 18, 2021, Aug. 29, 2021), Ben Askren (April 17, 2021)

Key Losses: None

VS.

Anderson Silva

Record: 3-1

Key Wins: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (June 19, 2021), Tito Ortiz (Sept. 11, 2021)

Key Losses: None

Referee:

Wes Melton

Judges:

Paul Calderon (Ariz.), Dennis O’Connell (Ariz.) and Chris Wilson (Ariz.)

The biggest test of Jake Paul’s boxing career begins in just a few short hours. Does he pass, or will “The Spider” take apart another young opponent?

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of Saturday’s PPV main card. The $59.99 FITE.tv kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Paul and Silva likely to make the walk closer to midnight.

For more on “Paul vs. Silva” and other boxing-related events, click here.