Watch Bellator 287 Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Piccolotti vs. Barnaoui

Bellator 287 is set to go down later TODAY (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live from inside Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy. The featured bout will be a Lightweight bout between Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui. Co-headlining the card will be a Middleweight fight between Fabian Edwards and Charlie Ward.

Related Full Bellator 287 Preview And Predictions

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 287 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 287’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 12: 30 p.m. ET:

155 lbs.: Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi

155 lbs.: Thibault Gouti vs. Alfie Davis

115 lbs.: Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto

145 lbs.: Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro

185 lbs.: Costello van Steens vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

170 lbs.: Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara

205 lbs.: Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco

205 lbs.: Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina - Trainer via first-round submission

185 lbs.: Steven Hill vs. Andrea Fusi - Hill via unanimous decision

135 lbs.: Sarvarjon Hamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome - Hamidov via first-round TKO (liver kick)

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 287 tonight on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.