Watch Bellator 287 Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Piccolotti vs. Barnaoui

By Adam Guillen Jr. Updated
Bellator 287 is set to go down later TODAY (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live from inside Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy. The featured bout will be a Lightweight bout between Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui. Co-headlining the card will be a Middleweight fight between Fabian Edwards and Charlie Ward.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 287 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 287’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 12: 30 p.m. ET:

155 lbs.: Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
155 lbs.: Thibault Gouti vs. Alfie Davis
115 lbs.: Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
145 lbs.: Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
185 lbs.: Costello van Steens vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
170 lbs.: Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara
205 lbs.: Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco
205 lbs.: Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina - Trainer via first-round submission
185 lbs.: Steven Hill vs. Andrea Fusi - Hill via unanimous decision
135 lbs.: Sarvarjon Hamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome - Hamidov via first-round TKO (liver kick)

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 287 tonight on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

