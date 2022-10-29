After kicking off his boxing career with five soft touches, Jake Paul meets one of the most feared strikers in combat sports history tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend, Anderson Silva, inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s PPV main card. The $59.99 FITE.tv / Showtime PPV kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Paul and Silva likely to make the walk closer to midnight.

Paul is coming off of consecutive wins over former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, the second one via crushing one-punch knockout (watch it). This marks his first in-ring appearance of 2022, as visa issues scrapped a grudge match with Tommy Fury and subsequent foe Hasim Rahman Jr. proved unable to make weight. As for Silva, he’s officially perfect (2-0) since returning to the sweet science, upsetting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in hostile territory (watch highlights) and knocking fellow Octagon veteran, Tito Ortiz, into another dimension (see it again).

In divisionally meaningful action, 18-year-old Super Featherweight prospect Ashton Sylve steps up in class against Dominican puncher Braulio Rodriguez and capable Bantamweights Alexandro Santiago and Antonio Nieves attempt to settle unfinished business from a 2016 draw. In addition, Uriah Hall takes on Le’Veon Bell and Chris Avila opens the show against Dr. Mike Varshavski.

Paul Vs. Silva Quick Results:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell

Chris Avila vs. Mike Varshavski

Paul Vs. Silva Round-By-Round Updates:

185 lbs.: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Final result:

130 lbs.: Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Final result:

118 lbs.: Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Round nine:

Round ten:

Final result:

195 lbs.: Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Chris Avila vs. Mike Varshavski

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Final result:

For more on “Paul vs. Silva” and other boxing-related events, click here.