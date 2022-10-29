UFC Vegas 63 live stream results, play-by-play updates | Kattar vs. Allen

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 63 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022), streaming LIVE on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 63 will be headlined by the 145-pound showdown between Top 10 featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, veteran welterweight Max Griffin looks to bounce back into the win column by turning away 170-pound “Dirty Bird” Tim Means in the UFC Vegas 63 co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, Dustin Jacoby and Khalil Rountree go to war at light heavyweight not long after Andrei Arlovski and Marcos Rogerio de Lima collide at 265 pounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 63 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 63 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Kattar vs. Allen.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 63 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC VEGAS 63 QUICK RESULTS:

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Max Griffin vs. Tim Means

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderaa

Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore

Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree

Roman Dolidze vs. Phil Hawes

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Joseph Holmes vs. Junyong Park

Steve Garcia vs. Chase Hooper

Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota

Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems

UFC VEGAS 63 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Max Griffin vs. Tim Means

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderaa

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Roman Dolidze vs. Phil Hawes

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Joseph Holmes vs. Junyong Park

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Steve Garcia vs. Chase Hooper

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: