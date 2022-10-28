 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva official weigh ins staredown video

By Dan Hiergesell
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squared off one final time Friday night ahead of their massive boxing match tomorrow (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Silva, who is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in mixed martial arts (MMA) history, has looked like a legitimate boxer since parting ways with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) back in Nov. 2020. The former UFC middleweight champion has earned boxing victories over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and MMA legend Tito Ortiz to set up this high-profile matchup with “Problem Child.” The 47-year-old Silva is certainly on the tail end of his career, but fight fans should know by now to never doubt “The Spider.”

Paul, on the other hand, will be tasked with the biggest challenge of his young boxing career. The social media influencer has done his best over the past few years to collect some impressive knockouts inside of the ring, but boxing pundits still need to see more from the 25-year-old before they start taking him seriously. Defeating someone with the combat experience of Silva will certainly put Paul in a position to fight more established boxers in 2023.

Leading into their weekend headliner, Paul and Silva stepped on stage for ceremonial weigh ins on Friday. After successfully making weight earlier in the day, both boxers came face-to-face for one final staredown. Even former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre got involved. Check it out in the above player.

What say you, Maniacs? With 24 hours left before showtime who are you taking to win Paul vs. Silva?

Sound off!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the ‘Paul vs. Silva’ PPV main card right HERE. The $59.99 FITE.TV/Showtime PPV kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Paul and Silva likely to make the walk closer to midnight.

