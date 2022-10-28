With official weigh ins squared away fight fans can now check out the ceremonial weigh ins video for Jake Paul’s main event clash with Anderson Silva tomorrow night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

This is undoubtedly one of the biggest matchups in combat sports this year. The fight between Paul and Silva may not make sense on paper, but it’s expected to bring in some heavy viewership and help propel Paul’s boxing career to new heights. Silva is by far the best striker Paul has ever faced and will have his work cut out for him, but the former UFC champion has looked really good inside of the boxing ring of late and has every chance possible to finally end Paul’s hype.

Ahead of Saturday’s PPV main event, Paul and Silva came together for ceremonial weigh ins. The two boxers had already successfully weighed in Friday morning so this was more for show than anything. The official ceremonial weigh ins video can be seen in the above player with an expected start time of 8 p.m. ET.

For the full Paul vs. Silva fight card and PPV lineup click here.

