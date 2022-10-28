Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen staredown video from UFC Vegas 63 weigh ins

Featherweight brawlers Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will hook ‘em up in the UFC Vegas 63 main event on ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) from inside APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, a five-round headliner that is likely to eliminate one of these 145-pound bruisers from the division title chase.

Both “The Boston Finisher” and “Almighty” made weight without incident on Friday at the official UFC Vegas 63 weigh ins (get full results and video here). As expected, the promotion had them face off before this weekend’s brouhaha, whole also putting co-headliners Max Griffin and Tim Means nose-to-nose ahead of their welterweight affair.

Check out those staredowns above and below.

