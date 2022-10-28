Live: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva early weigh ins video results

Celebrity YouTube boxer Jake Paul will take the scale alongside former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva at today’s early weigh-in event, held for Arizona Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) commission inside Desert Diamond Arena Weight Room in Glendale, Arizona. This marks the “official” weigh ins for the “Paul vs. Silva” Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card on Sat. night (Oct. 29), but as with most combat sports events, the promotion will stage a separate ceremonial weigh ins — free and open to the public — later today at 5 p.m. ET. Be on the lookout for that video stream right here on MMAmania.com.

Complete “Paul vs. Silva” early weigh-in results below:

Main Event:

Jake Paul (186.5) vs. Anderson Silva (186.1)

Showtime PPV Main Card:

Ashton Sylve (132.4) vs. Braulio Rodriguez (132.5)

Alexandro Santiago (117.9) vs. Antonio Nieves (117.8)

Uriah Hall (198.6) vs. Le’Veon Bell (197.6)

Chris Avila (183.3) vs. Dr. Mike Varshavski (182.6)

Showtime Streaming Prelims:

Jeremiah Milton (248.2) vs. Quintin Sumter (219.6)

Ogleidis Suarez (168.9) vs. Shadasia Green (169.2)

Adrian Rodriquez (123) vs. Dominique Griffin (122.3)

Danny Barrios Flores (122.5) vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr. (120.2)

Eliezer Silva (155.7) vs. Anthony Hannah (162.7)

Paul and Silva will continue to ride the wave of celebrity boxing, which seemed to find its legs after Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. went to war back in late 2020. Paul — who was credited for the success of that PPV card — proved his power was legit by planishing NBA star Nate Robinson.

In addition to the Paul vs. Silva cruiserweight headliner, the five-fight PPV lineup includes a fan-friendly co-main event pitting former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall against heavy-handed NFL import Le’Veon Bell, as well as a bantamweight contenders battle between Alexandro Santiago and Antonio Nieves.

