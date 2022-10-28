‘Pray for Anthony’ — Manager provides ‘very sad’ update on ‘health problems’ of UFC vet Rumble Johnson

Anthony Johnson is not doing well.

The former UFC title challenger continues to struggle with undisclosed health problems and has not competed since knocking out Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros under the Bellator MMA banner back in May 2021, his lone cagefighting appearance over the last five years.

Partly because of his debilitating illness.

“Rumble, he’s going through some health problems right now,” manager Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN (transcribed by MMA News). “Very sad. I want everybody to pray for him. Pray for Anthony, he’s not doing well. He’s very strong, spiritually, but pray for him. I want to give a shout out to Bellator, Scott Coker. They’ve been supporting him. You could not imagine how much support they’re giving them. Anthony, be strong. A lot of people love you. He’s going to be okay, but he’s not doing well.”

It appears his 2022 comeback has been canceled.

The 37 year-old Johnson — who spent four years on the sidelines chasing this dream — brought some of the baggage he carried in UFC to his new home at Bellator MMA. Just hours after his debut win, “Rumble” was arrested and charged with identity theft.

Johnson (23-6) hasn’t been seen since.