Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 63 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 145-pound showdown between Top 10 featherweights Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a welterweight co-headliner between Max Griffin vs. Tim Means.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the light heavyweight showdown between Dustin Jacoby and Khalil Rountree, all 22 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 63 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Kattar vs. Allen” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 63 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 63 Main Card On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Arnold Allen (145.5)

170 lbs.: Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Tim Means (170.5)

265 lbs.: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (260.5) vs. Jared Vanderaa (259)

185 lbs.: Josh Fremd (185) vs. Tresean Gore (185.5)

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby (204) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)

UFC Vegas 63 Preliminary Card On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Phil Hawes (185.5)

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski (241) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (261)

185 lbs.: Joseph Holmes (185.5) vs. Junyong Park (185)

145 lbs.: Steve Garcia (146) vs. Chase Hooper (145)

125 lbs.: Cody Durden (126) vs. Carlos Mota (125.5)

135 lbs.: Christian Rodriguez (136) vs. Joshua Weems (139.5*)

*Missed weight

