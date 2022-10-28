Paul vs. Silva odds: Prop bets, fight specials, round-by-round betting and more

It may not be taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, but our friends at DraftKings have made this Saturday’s (Oct. 29, 2022) clash between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva a bettor’s delight. Those keen on turning a profit from the FITE.tv-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) will have no shortage of options, so we’ve taken the liberty of curating them for you below.

Moneyline

Jake Paul -200

Anderson Silva +160

Total Rounds

Alternative Total Rounds

Over 3.5 -390

Under 3.5 +265

Over 4.5 -270

Under 4.5 +195

Over 5.5 -175

Under 5.5 +130

Fight Outcome

Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision +180

Jake Paul by KO, TKO or DQ +190

Draw +1200

Anderson Silva by Decision or Technical Decision +650

Anderson Silva by KO, TKO or DQ +265

Exact Winning Method

Alternate Fight Outcome

Jake Paul to Win by KO +500

Jake Paul to Win by TKO +285

Jake Paul to Win by Disqualification +10000

Jake Paul to Win by Unanimous Decision +250

Jake Paul to Win by Split Decision +900

Jake Paul to Win by Majority Decision +1400

Anderson Silva to Win by KO +650

Anderson Silva to Win by TKO +400

Anderson Silva to Win by Disqualification +10000

Anderson Silva to Win by Unanimous Decision +900

Anderson Silva to Win by Split Decision +2200

Anderson Silva to Win by Majority Decision +4000

Exact Fight Outcome

TKO +135

Unanimous Decision +180

KO +265

Split Decision +650

Majority Decision +1100

Disqualification +8000

First Minute Finish

Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1

Yes +6500

Anderson Silva to Be Knocked Down

Yes +105

No −140

Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down

Yes +400

No −700

Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down

Yes −240

No +175

Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down

Yes +125

No −175

To Be Knocked Down and Win

Jake Paul +500

Anderson Silva +900

Total Knockdowns

Over 1.5 +180

Under 1.5 −250

Knockdown Round Betting

Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1200

Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +380

Anderson Silva to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1100

Anderson Silva to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +360

Round Betting

Jake Paul to Win In Round 1 +2500

Jake Paul to Win In Round 2 +2000

Jake Paul to Win In Round 3 +1600

Jake Paul to Win In Round 4 +1400

Jake Paul to Win In Round 5 +1200

Jake Paul to Win In Round 6 +1400

Jake Paul to Win In Round 7 +1600

Jake Paul to Win In Round 8 +2000

Anderson Silva to Win In Round 1 +2500

Anderson Silva to Win In Round 2 +2200

Anderson Silva to Win In Round 3 +2000

Anderson Silva to Win In Round 4 +2000

Anderson Silva to Win In Round 5 +2000

Anderson Silva to Win In Round 6 +2200

Anderson Silva to Win In Round 7 +2500

Anderson Silva to Win In Round 8 +2800

Anderson Silva Decision Or Tech Decision +650

Round Group Betting

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 1-2 +1400

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 3-4 +850

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 5-6 +800

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 7-8 +1000

Anderson Silva To Win In Rounds 1-2 +1400

Anderson Silva To Win In Rounds 3-4 +1000

Anderson Silva To Win In Rounds 5-6 +1100

Anderson Silva To Win In Rounds 7-8 +1400

Round of Decision

When Will The Fight End

To Go the Distance −105

Round 5 +750

Round 4 +850

Round 3 +900

Round 6 +900

Round 7 +1000

Round 2 +1100

Round 8 +1200

Round 1 +1400

Thoughts: Honestly, give me Silva straight-up at positive odds. An over-the-hill Tyron Woodley was the best striker Paul ever fought and “The Problem Child” looked decidedly mediocre before landing that one-hitter quitter. Silva is close to Paul’s size, infinitely more experienced, and has actual experience in a pro boxing ring. Heck, beating a mentally checked-out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is far more impressive than anything Paul has accomplished in his brief career.

I’d be wary of betting on specific rounds or round groups. Silva’s countering skills mean he could hypothetically end Paul at any point in the fight.

Aside from that, I could go for, “Silva doesn’t get knocked down” at -140. Paul isn’t savvy enough to exploit the flaws of Silva’s head movement like Chris Weidman did or patient enough to prove an unsafe blitz like Uriah Hall. In short, Silva shouldn’t have much trouble staying on his feet.

This is all with the caveat that Silva’s almost 50, of course, but he’s still levels above any of Paul’s prior opponents. And that’s good enough for me.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of Saturday’s PPV main card. The $59.99 Showtime PPV kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Paul and Silva likely to make the walk closer to midnight.

For more on “Paul vs. Silva” and other boxing-related events, click here.