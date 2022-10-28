Paul vs. Silva odds: Prop bets, fight specials, round-by-round betting and more

It may not be taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, but our friends at DraftKings have made this Saturday’s (Oct. 29, 2022) clash between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva a bettor’s delight. Those keen on turning a profit from the FITE.tv-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) will have no shortage of options, so we’ve taken the liberty of curating them for you below.
Moneyline
Total Rounds
Alternative Total Rounds
- Over 3.5 -390
- Under 3.5 +265
- Over 4.5 -270
- Under 4.5 +195
- Over 5.5 -175
- Under 5.5 +130
Fight Outcome
- Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision +180
- Jake Paul by KO, TKO or DQ +190
- Draw +1200
- Anderson Silva by Decision or Technical Decision +650
- Anderson Silva by KO, TKO or DQ +265
Exact Winning Method
Alternate Fight Outcome
- Jake Paul to Win by KO +500
- Jake Paul to Win by TKO +285
- Jake Paul to Win by Disqualification +10000
- Jake Paul to Win by Unanimous Decision +250
- Jake Paul to Win by Split Decision +900
- Jake Paul to Win by Majority Decision +1400
- Anderson Silva to Win by KO +650
- Anderson Silva to Win by TKO +400
- Anderson Silva to Win by Disqualification +10000
- Anderson Silva to Win by Unanimous Decision +900
- Anderson Silva to Win by Split Decision +2200
- Anderson Silva to Win by Majority Decision +4000
Exact Fight Outcome
- TKO +135
- Unanimous Decision +180
- KO +265
- Split Decision +650
- Majority Decision +1100
- Disqualification +8000
First Minute Finish
Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1
- Yes +6500
Anderson Silva to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +105
- No −140
Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +400
- No −700
Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down
- Yes −240
- No +175
Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +125
- No −175
To Be Knocked Down and Win
- Jake Paul +500
- Anderson Silva +900
Total Knockdowns
- Over 1.5 +180
- Under 1.5 −250
Knockdown Round Betting
- Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1200
- Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +380
- Anderson Silva to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1100
- Anderson Silva to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +360
Round Betting
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 1 +2500
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 2 +2000
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 3 +1600
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 4 +1400
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 5 +1200
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 6 +1400
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 7 +1600
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 8 +2000
- Anderson Silva to Win In Round 1 +2500
- Anderson Silva to Win In Round 2 +2200
- Anderson Silva to Win In Round 3 +2000
- Anderson Silva to Win In Round 4 +2000
- Anderson Silva to Win In Round 5 +2000
- Anderson Silva to Win In Round 6 +2200
- Anderson Silva to Win In Round 7 +2500
- Anderson Silva to Win In Round 8 +2800
- Anderson Silva Decision Or Tech Decision +650
Round Group Betting
- Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 1-2 +1400
- Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 3-4 +850
- Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 5-6 +800
- Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 7-8 +1000
- Anderson Silva To Win In Rounds 1-2 +1400
- Anderson Silva To Win In Rounds 3-4 +1000
- Anderson Silva To Win In Rounds 5-6 +1100
- Anderson Silva To Win In Rounds 7-8 +1400
Round of Decision
When Will The Fight End
- To Go the Distance −105
- Round 5 +750
- Round 4 +850
- Round 3 +900
- Round 6 +900
- Round 7 +1000
- Round 2 +1100
- Round 8 +1200
- Round 1 +1400
Thoughts: Honestly, give me Silva straight-up at positive odds. An over-the-hill Tyron Woodley was the best striker Paul ever fought and “The Problem Child” looked decidedly mediocre before landing that one-hitter quitter. Silva is close to Paul’s size, infinitely more experienced, and has actual experience in a pro boxing ring. Heck, beating a mentally checked-out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is far more impressive than anything Paul has accomplished in his brief career.
I’d be wary of betting on specific rounds or round groups. Silva’s countering skills mean he could hypothetically end Paul at any point in the fight.
Aside from that, I could go for, “Silva doesn’t get knocked down” at -140. Paul isn’t savvy enough to exploit the flaws of Silva’s head movement like Chris Weidman did or patient enough to prove an unsafe blitz like Uriah Hall. In short, Silva shouldn’t have much trouble staying on his feet.
This is all with the caveat that Silva’s almost 50, of course, but he’s still levels above any of Paul’s prior opponents. And that’s good enough for me.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of Saturday’s PPV main card. The $59.99 Showtime PPV kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Paul and Silva likely to make the walk closer to midnight.
