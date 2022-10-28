Live: Bellator 287 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

Bellator 287 is set to go down tomorrow (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live from inside Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy. Headlining the event will be a Lightweight bout between Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui. In the co-main event, Fabian Edwards will collide with Charlie Ward in a Middleweight affair.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Fri., Oct. 28) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 4:00 a.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

155 lbs.: Adam Piccolotti () vs. Mansour Barnaoui ()

185 lbs.: Fabian Edwards () vs. Charlie Ward ()

155 lbs.: Saul Rogers () vs. Tim Wilde ()

145 lbs.: Justin Gonzalez () vs. Andrew Fisher ()

205 lbs.: Luke Trainer () vs. Lucas Alsina ()

155 lbs.: Davy Gallon () vs. Daniele Scatizzi ()

155 lbs.: Thibault Gouti () vs. Alfie Davis ()

115 lbs.: Chiara Penco () vs. Manuela Marconetto ()

145 lbs.: Yves Landu () vs. Walter Cogliandro ()

185 lbs.: Costello van Steenis () vs. Kamil Oniszczuk ()

170 lbs.: Nicolo Solli () vs. Bourama Camara ()

205 lbs.: Simon Biyong () vs. Dragos Zubco ()

185 lbs.: Steven Hill () vs. Andrea Fusi ()

135 lbs.: Sarvarjon Khamidov () vs. Jose Maria Tome ()

