Live: Bellator 287 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Bellator 287 is set to go down tomorrow (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live from inside Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy. Headlining the event will be a Lightweight bout between Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui. In the co-main event, Fabian Edwards will collide with Charlie Ward in a Middleweight affair.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Fri., Oct. 28) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 4:00 a.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

155 lbs.: Adam Piccolotti () vs. Mansour Barnaoui ()
185 lbs.: Fabian Edwards () vs. Charlie Ward ()
155 lbs.: Saul Rogers () vs. Tim Wilde ()
145 lbs.: Justin Gonzalez () vs. Andrew Fisher ()
205 lbs.: Luke Trainer () vs. Lucas Alsina ()
155 lbs.: Davy Gallon () vs. Daniele Scatizzi ()
155 lbs.: Thibault Gouti () vs. Alfie Davis ()
115 lbs.: Chiara Penco () vs. Manuela Marconetto ()
145 lbs.: Yves Landu () vs. Walter Cogliandro ()
185 lbs.: Costello van Steenis () vs. Kamil Oniszczuk ()
170 lbs.: Nicolo Solli () vs. Bourama Camara ()
205 lbs.: Simon Biyong () vs. Dragos Zubco ()
185 lbs.: Steven Hill () vs. Andrea Fusi ()
135 lbs.: Sarvarjon Khamidov () vs. Jose Maria Tome ()

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 287 tomorrow evening on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

See you then!

