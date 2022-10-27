Anderson Silva accepts union for kickboxing match bet with Jake Paul ahead of boxing match

Jake Paul has upped the stakes ahead of his next boxing match.

This weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul takes on his most formidable opponent yet, former reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva. Never lacking in confidence, Paul presented his accomplished foe with a wager for their contest at today’s final press conference (Thurs.,Oct. 27, 2022).

“If you win, I will fight you in an MMA fight,” Paul offered.

“Whoa, you’re so smart because I don’t fight MMA anymore,” Silva responded. “You’re so smart! I gotchu!”

“Kickboxing?” Paul asked.

“Kickboxing? Alright,” Silva answered.

“But if I win,” Paul started. “Me and you come together to create a united fighters association to help UFC fighters get better pay and better health care. You become the interim president and we unite to help these fighters once and for all.”

“Deal,” Silva said before getting up and shaking Paul’s hand.

Paul has been vocal about doing whatever he possibly can to help increase fighter pay since entering the professional combat sports scene in 2020. Perhaps most notably, Paul can be remembered for assisting with the training camp of former UFC Flyweight prospect, Sarah Alpar, for her last fight inside the Octagon.

“The Problem Child” has also teased a transition to MMA throughout his still-young five-fight boxing career. Therefore, either result of this bet plays in his favor, in a way ... that’s not at all to say he’d do well in the potential kickboxing clash with someone as historically dangerous as “The Spider.”

While Silva has never been much of one to cause unnecessary problems during his career, he has spoken out more toward his old boss, Dana White, post-MMA life. Whether or not either will go through with their sides of this bet remains to be seen, obviously. Ultimately, it just adds some fun to the match for those planning to watch.