UFC just re-signed a major PPV player — and it’s not a fighter

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding on to play-by-play man Jon Anik (again), who joined the promotion back in 2011 before eventually replacing Mike Goldberg alongside Joe Rogan at the pay-per-view (PPV) desk in early 2017.

“So grateful,” Anik wrote on Twitter. “Grateful for the fighters. I hold you all in the highest regard. Grateful for UFC fans. Your support gives me great energy to perform! Grateful for my bosses, who entrust me with this tremendous responsibility. I’ll never take it lightly. And my colleagues...love ya!”

Perhaps there is also room for Anik in Dana White’s Power Slap League?

“I love slap fighting, Slap Fighting Championships,” Anik told MMA Junkie. “I’m so compelled by it. It’s also like professional wrestling. I’m not a professional wrestling fan. I’d be ill-equipped to be a WWE commentator, but if I’m flipping through the channels, whoever rarely that happens, I can’t stop watching professional wrestling. Slap fighting is that times 10. I can’t get enough of this stuff, but no, no one is calling my number for that just yet. But certainly, I hope before my career is said and done to call an NFL football game and to call a slap fight. I think it’s absolutely awesome.”

I wouldn’t bet against him.