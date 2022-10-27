Live: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva final press conference video stream

YouTube celebrity boxer Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will take the stage for their final pre-fight press conference TODAY (Thurs., Oct. 27, 2022) at 5 p.m. ET streaming LIVE from the north arena floor of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., the same venue that hosts this Sat. night’s (Oct. 29) Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match.

After securing a knockout victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December, the 25 year-old Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) was scheduled to compete against up-and-coming boxers Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. but those bouts fell apart at the eleventh hour and sent “The Problem Child” back to the drawing board.

But not for long.

Silva, 47, stepped away from MMA after posting three consecutive losses. Undaunted, the wily Brazilian returned to the “sweet science” to register back-to-back wins over established boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and fellow UFC veteran Tito Ortiz in 2021. That said, “The Spider” still has to clear one final commission-mandated hurdle before fight night.

Hopefully stateside regulators can take a joke.

In addition to the Paul vs. Silva cruiserweight headliner, the five-fight PPV lineup includes a fan-friendly co-main event pitting former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall against heavy-handed NFL import Le’Veon Bell, as well as a bantamweight contenders battle between Alexandro Santiago and Antonio Nieves.

For the full Paul vs. Silva fight card and PPV lineup click here.