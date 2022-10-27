 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva final press conference video stream

Remember to stay tuned for all the fighter staredowns just as soon as the press conference wraps!

By Jesse Holland
YouTube celebrity boxer Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will take the stage for their final pre-fight press conference TODAY (Thurs., Oct. 27, 2022) at 5 p.m. ET streaming LIVE from the north arena floor of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., the same venue that hosts this Sat. night’s (Oct. 29) Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match.

BOXING BLOCKBUSTER!  International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, will face the biggest challenge of his budding boxing career when he takes on former UFC Middleweight champion, Anderson “The Spider” Silva, inside Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022, streaming live on FITE.tv (and Showtime) pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Silva,” which will also feature retired UFC veteran Uriah Hall taking on former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell, start time is slated for 9 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $59.99.

After securing a knockout victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December, the 25 year-old Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) was scheduled to compete against up-and-coming boxers Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. but those bouts fell apart at the eleventh hour and sent “The Problem Child” back to the drawing board.

But not for long.

Silva, 47, stepped away from MMA after posting three consecutive losses. Undaunted, the wily Brazilian returned to the “sweet science” to register back-to-back wins over established boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and fellow UFC veteran Tito Ortiz in 2021. That said, “The Spider” still has to clear one final commission-mandated hurdle before fight night.

Hopefully stateside regulators can take a joke.

In addition to the Paul vs. Silva cruiserweight headliner, the five-fight PPV lineup includes a fan-friendly co-main event pitting former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall against heavy-handed NFL import Le’Veon Bell, as well as a bantamweight contenders battle between Alexandro Santiago and Antonio Nieves.

For the full Paul vs. Silva fight card and PPV lineup click here.

